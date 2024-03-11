DORK RADIO

DOWNLOAD THE DORK RADIO APP

IOS

ANDROID

Courting are the guests for this week’s edition of Down With Boring

Chaos is guaranteed.
Photo credit: Derek Bremner.

Dork’s flagship podcast-slash-radio-show Down With Boring is embracing chaos this week (11th March), as we’re joined by special guests, Courting.

With their second album, ‘New Last Name, ‘ out earlier this year, the former Dork cover stars are typically ‘good value’, as ever. Elsewhere on this week’s show we’ll be chatting through new music from Bleachers, Yard Act, Conan Gray, Been Stellar, Hinds, Charli XCX and more.

You can catch this week’s Down With Boring on Dork Radio, tonight at 8pm GMT. If you miss it, don’t worry – you’ll be able to download the new edition of Down With Boring via all the usual podcast providers, including Apple PodcastsSpotify and more.

Not only that, you can find this and the complete back catalogue of Down With Boring in the new Dork Radio app. Available for iOS and Android, it also allows you to tune into Dork Radio live on the go, and get all the latest music news direct to your mobile device. You can also listen at readdork.com/radio, or via TuneIn on iOS, Android and more.

Down With Boring broadcasts every fortnight at 8pm GMT on Dork Radio.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST
Music News
Biffy Clyro have announced a series of intimate album shows for October
Music News
Bow Anderson raises awareness for women's safety with her new track '12 Minute Walk'
Music News
Kneecap, Lambrini Girls, Sprints, Scowl and more are boycotting SXSW 2024
Music News
Watch Billie Eilish and Finneas perform the Best Original Song winning 'What Was I Made For?' at the Oscars 2024
Music News
Watch Ryan Gosling, Mark Ronson and Slash bring 'I'm Just Ken' to the 2024 Ocars
READ MORE