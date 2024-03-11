Courting are the guests for this week’s edition of Down With Boring

Dork’s flagship podcast-slash-radio-show Down With Boring is embracing chaos this week (11th March), as we’re joined by special guests, Courting.

With their second album, ‘New Last Name, ‘ out earlier this year, the former Dork cover stars are typically ‘good value’, as ever. Elsewhere on this week’s show we’ll be chatting through new music from Bleachers, Yard Act, Conan Gray, Been Stellar, Hinds, Charli XCX and more.

You can catch this week’s Down With Boring on Dork Radio, tonight at 8pm GMT. If you miss it, don’t worry – you’ll be able to download the new edition of Down With Boring via all the usual podcast providers, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more.

Not only that, you can find this and the complete back catalogue of Down With Boring in the new Dork Radio app. Available for iOS and Android, it also allows you to tune into Dork Radio live on the go, and get all the latest music news direct to your mobile device. You can also listen at readdork.com/radio, or via TuneIn on iOS, Android and more.

Down With Boring broadcasts every fortnight at 8pm GMT on Dork Radio.