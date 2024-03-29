Courting have shared a brand new track, ‘Battle’.

The song is taken from the sessions for their recent second album ‘New Last Name’, and arrives as the band drop the record on vinyl and CD.

Courting have also been announced for this year’s Live At Leeds: In The Park festival. Set to take place on 25th May in Temple Newsam Park, Leeds, they join a bill that already features festival headliners The Kooks, as well as Declan McKenna, The Cribs, Future Islands, White Lies, Melanie C, Mystery Jets, The Academic, The Mysterines, Vistas, The Slow Readers Club, Sprints, Sea Girls, Circa Waves, Corinne Bailey Rae, HotWax, Lucia & The Best Boys, Orla Gartland, Tom A. Smith and The Clause.

Courting recently appeared on our flagship podcast-slash-radio-show Down With Boring. You can check out the episode here.