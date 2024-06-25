Courting are heading out on their debut North American tour

Courting have announced their debut North American tour, opening for Vundabar across a string of dates this October and November.

The news follows the release of their latest album ‘New Last Name’, produced in collaboration with The Cribs’ Gary and Ryan Jarman.

‘New Last Name’, which has been praised by critics (Hi – Ed), marked a new chapter for the band. Frontman Sean Murphy O’Neill explains, “It’s a theatrical play within an album. There’s a lot going on. It can be simply enjoyed as an album, but there are characters, acts, stage directions etc. The listeners can decide on the narrative themselves, but we want them to get lost in it.”

Tickets for the upcoming U.S. tour, which kicks off on 14th October in Durham, North Carolina, go on sale this Friday, 28th June at 10am local time.

The dates in full read:

OCTOBER

14 Motorco Music Hall, Durham, NC

15 Terminal West, Atlanta, GA

17 White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX

18 The Mohawk, Austin, TX

19 Tulips, Fort Worth, TX

22 Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ

23 Quartyard, San Diego, CA

25 El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

26 El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

28 The Independent, San Francisco, CA

30 Aladdin Theater, Portland, OR

31 Neumos, Seattle, WA

NOVEMBER

2 Soundwell, Salt Lake City, UT

4 Bluebird Theater, Denver, CO

7 Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

8 Amsterdam Bar & Hall, St. Paul, MN

9 Majestic Theater, Madison, WI

11 El Club, Detroit, MI

12 Velvet Underground, Toronto, ON

14 Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington, VT

15 Space Ballroom, Hamden, CT

16 Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY

17 The Foundry at The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

18 The Atlantis, Washington, DC