Courting have released “something to dance to”, new single ‘Emily G’

Courting have released a new single, ‘Emily G’.

Following on from ‘Throw’, it’s a cut from their recently-announced second album, ‘New Last Name’. The full-length – which they worked on with Gary and Ryan Jarman of The Cribs – follows on from debut ‘Guitar Music’, and will arrive on 26th January via Lower Third.

“It’s a theatrical play within an album,” frontman Sean Murphy O’Neill explains. “There’s a lot going on. It can be simply enjoyed as an album, but there are characters, acts, stage directions etc. The listeners can decide on the narrative themselves, but we want them to get lost in it.”

Of the single, he adds: “‘Emily G’ is the centrepiece of the album, the 5th act of our play. She is a story found in a magazine and a real person. A tale of right place, wrong time. Something to dance to.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

FEBRUARY

6 Portland Arms, Cambridge

7 CHALK, Brighton

8 Facebar, Reading

9 Dingwalls, London

10 The Rainbow, Birmingham

12 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

13 The Bodega Social Club, Nottingham

14 YES, Manchester

16 King Tuts, Glasgow

17 The Mash House, Edinburgh

18 The Cluny, Newcastle

19 The Leadmill, Sheffield

20 The Joiners, Southampton

21 Voodoo Daddy’s, Norwich

22 Exchange, Bristol