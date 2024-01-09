Courting’s new single is a “love song, plain and simple” – check out ‘We Look Good Together (Big Words)’

Courting have released a new single, ‘We Look Good Together (Big Words)’.

Following on from ‘Emily G’ and ‘Throw’, it’s a cut from their upcoming second album, ‘New Last Name’. The full-length – which they worked on with Gary and Ryan Jarman of The Cribs – follows on from debut ‘Guitar Music’, and will arrive on 26th January via Lower Third.

“It’s a theatrical play within an album,” frontman Sean Murphy O’Neill explains. “There’s a lot going on. It can be simply enjoyed as an album, but there are characters, acts, stage directions etc. The listeners can decide on the narrative themselves, but we want them to get lost in it.”

Of the single, he adds: “‘We Look Good Together’ is a love song, plain and simple. It’s the opening part of the main theatrical narrative of ‘New Last Name’. Titles fall, the scene is set, and the band starts to play.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

FEBRUARY

6 Portland Arms, Cambridge

7 CHALK, Brighton

8 Facebar, Reading

9 Dingwalls, London

10 The Rainbow, Birmingham

12 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

13 The Bodega Social Club, Nottingham

14 YES, Manchester

16 King Tuts, Glasgow

17 The Mash House, Edinburgh

18 The Cluny, Newcastle

19 The Leadmill, Sheffield

20 The Joiners, Southampton

21 Voodoo Daddy’s, Norwich

22 Exchange, Bristol