Courtney Barnett has announced some UK headline tour dates for the summer

Courtney Barnett is set to perform a short run of headline shows across the UK this summer.

The Australian singer-songwriter will grace the stages of Manchester’s Band On The Wall on June 18th, Liverpool’s Arts Club on June 19th, and London’s Garage on June 25th and 26th. The performances are neatly slotted between her supporting slots for Foo Fighters on their UK run, and her festival appearances at Black Deer Festival in Kent and Beyond The Pale in Wicklow, Ireland. Tickets for Barnett’s headline shows will be available from 9am on May 10th.

The dates in full read:

JUNE

18 Band on the Wall, Manchester, UK

19 Arts Club, Liverpool, UK

25 Garage, London, UK

26 Garage, London, UK