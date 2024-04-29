Craig David announces 2025 ‘Commitment’ UK arena tour with special guest Lemar

Craig David has unveiled plans for his ‘Commitment’ UK arena tour in February 2025, featuring special guest Lemar.

The 11-date tour is set to begin on 2nd February at Leeds’ First Direct Arena and will conclude on 20th February at The O2 Arena in London.

Craig expressed his excitement about the tour, stating, “I can’t wait to bring my band back to the UK for my 2025 Commitment arena tour! Looking forward to having a party and mixing up the classics and maybe something new…”

Presales for tickets will begin on 1st May, with general sale starting on 3rd May.

The dates in full read:

FEBRUARY

2 First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

4 Armadillo, Glasgow, UK

5 Utilita Arena, Newcastle, UK

7 Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, UK

8 Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK

11 Utilita Arena, Cardiff, UK

12 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK

14 Coop Live, Manchester, UK

15 Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, UK

18 International Centre, Bournemouth, UK

20 The O2, London, UK