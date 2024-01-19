Crawlers have shared another taster of their debut album with new single, ‘Kills Me To Be Kind’

Dork cover stars Crawlers have shared a brand new single, ‘Kills Me To Be Kind’.

The track is the latest to be taken from their debut album, ‘The Mess We Seem To Make’, which is set for release via Polydor Records on 16th February. It follows up on previously released singles ‘Call It Love’ and ‘Would You Come To My Funeral’.

“’Kills Me To Be Kind’ is a song for all the people pleasers. The ones ready to settle in a relationship where they felt diminished of their true self and finally breaking out of that moment,” explains lead singer Holly Minto of the track.

On the album, she continues: “This album debut comes from us honing our craft, being vulnerable with each other, finding our sound and saying exactly what we wanted to. I think that’s a lot of what the Crawlers sound is, being honest with each other about how to get the correct emotions out – trying, failing, and pushing each other to keep playing and writing to the limits.”

You can check out ‘Kills Me To Be Kind’ below.

