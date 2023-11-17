Crawlers have dropped a new debut album cut about a misguided relationship, ‘Call It Love’

Crawlers have released a new single, ‘Call It Love’.

It’s a track from their recently-announced debut album, ‘The Mess We Seem To Make’. The record is set for release on 16th February via Polydor Records, and has already been preceded by the single ‘Would You Come To My Funeral’.

“Call It Love romanticises the desire to love someone despite it being a toxic situation. You call a relationship love because you feel like that’s what you deserve, but that doesn’t mean that that’s what it actually is,” says lead singer Holly Minto of the track.

Of the album, she adds: “This album debut comes from us honing our craft, being vulnerable with each other, finding our sound and saying exactly what we wanted to. I think that’s a lot of what the Crawlers sound is, being honest with each other about how to get the correct emotions out – trying, failing, and pushing each other to keep playing and writing to the limits.”

Check out the new single below.