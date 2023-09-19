Crawlers have dropped a new single, ‘Would You Come To My Funeral’.

The follow-up to ‘Messiah’, the track arrives ahead of their upcoming UK and Europe headline tour, which kicks off this week in Glasgow.

“Have you ever looked at someone who meant everything in your life and now is a complete stranger and wondered – if you died, would they attend your funeral?” says Holly Minto of the song’s message.

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

SEPTEMBER

21 Glasgow QMU

22 London Heaven

23 Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory

27 Berlin Hole 44

29 Paris Le Point Ephemere

30 Amsterdam Paradiso Tolhuistuin