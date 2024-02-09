Crawlers have shared another taster of their debut album with emotional new single, ‘Golden Bridge’

Dork cover stars Crawlers have shared a brand new single, ‘Golden Bridge’.

The track is the latest to be taken from their debut album, ‘The Mess We Seem To Make’, which is set for release via Polydor Records on 16th February. It follows up on previously released singles ‘Kills Me To Be Kind’, ‘Call It Love’ and ‘Would You Come To My Funeral’.

Speaking about the track, singer Holly Minto says: “Writing Golden Bridge was the worst time in my life. At the time nothing amounted to anything, but I stood at the Mersey in Liverpool thinking about sinking or swimming and wrote down everything that makes life worth the hardships. We came back to that place where it was written – the same place where we spent our happy times after our first rehearsals as a band. Being back at the Mersey with the sunset bouncing off the water helped us to realise how things are now better than when we wrote the song.”

On the album, she continues: “This album debut comes from us honing our craft, being vulnerable with each other, finding our sound and saying exactly what we wanted to. I think that’s a lot of what the Crawlers sound is, being honest with each other about how to get the correct emotions out – trying, failing, and pushing each other to keep playing and writing to the limits.”

Check out the new single below. You can read more from Crawlers in the February 2024 issue of Dork, out now.