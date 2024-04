Creeper have released a new edition of their latest album.

‘SANGUIVORE’ – which came out last October via Spinefarm Records – has gained four new tracks for ‘SANGUIVORE: Special Edition’, including new single ‘Love And Pain’.

There’s also a cover of 80s hit ‘Shadows of the Night’, “murder ballad” ‘Phantom Fantasia’, and Count Dalgula’s Queen of the Night Extended Mix of the album’s lead single ‘Cry To Heaven’.

Check it out below.