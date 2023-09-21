Creeper show off a new side to the band with their new single, ‘Black Heaven’

Creeper have released a new single.

‘Black Heaven’ is a cut from their recently-announced new album, ‘SANGUIVORE’. The record will be released on 13th October via Spinefarm Records, accompanied by a UK headline tour that culminates at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

William Von Ghould says: “This song allows us to show a new side to the band and sees us experimenting with electronic elements properly for the first time. Taking influence from Depeche Mode and New Order, we try to push the boundaries of our sound out further than they’ve been before.”

Check it out below.

Creeper will play the following:



NOVEMBER

5 Bristol, O2 Academy

6 Glasgow, Clyde Room

8 Nottingham, Rock City

9 Manchester, Academy

10 London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire