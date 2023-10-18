Creeper have shared a “9 minute epic” video for ‘Further Than Forever’

Creeper have released a new video.

‘Further Than Forever’ is a cut from their recently-released new album, ‘SANGUIVORE’. The record came out last week (13th October) via Spinefarm Records, and is accompanied by a UK headline tour that culminates at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

William Von Ghould says: “The music video for ‘Further Than Forever’ is an ambitious 9 minute epic made by Billy H Price and Jacek Zmarz. The film dives back into the world of Sanguivore, introduces the character of Spook and tells the story of his relationship across oceans of time with Mercy.“

Check it out below, and catch Creeper live at the following:

NOVEMBER

5 Bristol, O2 Academy

6 Glasgow, Clyde Room

8 Nottingham, Rock City

9 Manchester, Academy

10 London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire