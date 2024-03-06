Creeper explore light and dark with their new video for ‘Lovers Led Astray’

Creeper have released a new video.

‘Lovers Led Astray’ is a cut from their recently-released new album, ‘SANGUIVORE’. The record came out last October via Spinefarm Records, and will see the group once again hit the road later this month.

William Von Ghould says: “We made the video for Lovers Led Astray with one of our favourite visual artists, Harry Steel. The video explores the themes of the song while experimenting with light and shadow. It is an unholy communion of light and dark which threads together the themes of the existing Sanguivore universe while presenting something new and provocative at the same time.”

Check out the video below, and catch the band live at the following:

MARCH

15 Margate, Dreamland (LOW TICKETS)

16 Brighton, Chalk (SOLD OUT)

17 Milton Keynes, Crauford Arms (matinee show – LOW TICKETS)

17 Milton Keynes, Crauford Arms (evening show – SOLD OUT)

18 Norwich, Epic

20 Newcastle, Boiler Shop (SOLD OUT)

21 Leeds, Project House

22 Lincoln, The Drill (LOW TICKETS)

23 Sheffield, The Leadmill (SOLD OUT)

25 Edinburgh, La Belle Angèle

26 Dublin, Whelan’s

27 Belfast, The Limelight 2

28 Liverpool, Furnace