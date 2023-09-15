Chino Moreno and Shaun Lopez have released two new ††† (Crosses) songs, ‘Light As A Feather’ and ‘Ghost Ride’

††† (Crosses) — the project from Chino Moreno (Deftones) and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez — have released two new singles.
‘Light As A Feather’ and ‘Ghost Ride’ are taken from new album ‘Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete.’, set for release on 13th October with feature spots from the likes of EL-P and Robert Smith.
“When we started working on Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete., there was so much more light coming in my life, for numerous reasons,” says Chino of the new record. “There’s a lot more optimism. Even the darker themes are more romanticized and not coming from a place of despair.”
Check out the new tracks below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:
Pleasure
Invisible Hand
Found
Light as a Feather
Pulseplagg
Runner
Big Youth (feat. El-P)
End Youth (Reprise)
Last Rites
Ghost Ride
Grace
Eraser
Natural Selection
Girls Float † Boys Cry (feat. Robert Smith)
Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete.