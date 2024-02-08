††† (Crosses) have released a new video for ‘Big Youth (Feat. EL-P)’

††† (Crosses) — the project from Chino Moreno (Deftones) and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez — have released a new video.

‘Big Youth’, which features EL-P, is taken from their new album ‘Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete.’, released in October of last year.

“When we started working on Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete., there was so much more light coming in my life, for numerous reasons,” says Chino of the new record. “There’s a lot more optimism. Even the darker themes are more romanticized and not coming from a place of despair.”

Check out the video below.