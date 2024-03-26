Crumb have confirmed their third album, ‘AMAMA’

Crumb have announced their third album, ‘AMAMA’.

Produced alongside Johnscott Sanford and Jonathan Rado in Los Angeles, the record is set for release on 17th May via Crumb Records, accompanied by an appearance in London on 25th May for Wide Awake Festival.

Speaking about the album, lead single, and its video, singer and multi-instrumentalist Lila Ramani shares: “AMAMA is dedicated to my namesake, my grandmother, whose voice is sampled throughout the song. A video sent to me over WhatsApp of her singing originally inspired the melody and ethos of the song, from which I built its glitchy, warped foundation. It’s a love song! My partner and Crumb’s creative director [Abraham El Makawy] directed the video, which combines his family’s archival footage of the neighbourhood we grew up in, home videos from the band, as well as drawings from 702 fans who helped us animate the last part of the video. The song is the title track and spiritual centre of our new album.”

Check out the title-track below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: