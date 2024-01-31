cruush have announced their new EP ‘Nice Things Now, All The Time’ for April

Manchester newcomers cruush have announced a new EP.

The news follows on from their recent single ‘As She Grows’, with ‘Nice Things Now, All The Time’ set for release on 12th April via Heist or Hit.

They’ve also shared new single ‘Headspace’, which the band describe as: “Maybe the most relatable song on the EP, everyone has a crush they’ve tried to get over. Really fun song for us to play and has been a fan favourite at shows for ages. We tried really hard to capture its natural ebb and flow and live dynamic in the studio and it worked really well, it’s well worth hanging around for that last chorus. Chorus guitars are very much inspired by Ride’s spanky guitars on songs like vapour trail.”

Of the EP, they add: “The EP title comes from a bit we were doing in the car, a Trumpian/Saul Goodman style character selling you the promise of ‘nice things now, all the time’, contrasting with the dreary reality of our lives in the city. We’re all skint, overworked, bored and just want ‘nice things now, all the time.’ Let’s feed Lowry shrooms and take him to Thorpe Park.”

Check out the new single below.