cruush have released a “happy silly song about nature and fairies”, new single ‘As She Grows’

Manchester newcomers cruush have released a new single, ‘As She Grows’.

The shoegazey number is out now via Heist or Hit, marking their first release since debut EP ‘Wishful Thinker’ came out earlier this year.

Amber Warren says of the track: “When I was a kid, I was the one that was obsessed with fairies, I would wear my wings everywhere until my parents had to take them off me. I took a lot of inspiration from The Flower Fairy poems by Cicley Mary Barker, which was my favourite book growing up.

“I wanted the tune to be lighthearted and nostalgic and have no dark undertones, unlike a lot of our other tunes! Just a happy silly song about nature and fairies.”

Check it out below.