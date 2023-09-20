Crystal Fighters have announced their fifth album with sunny new single ‘Love x3’

Crystal Fighters have announced their fifth album, ‘LIGHT +’.

Released via [PIAS] on 3rd November, the full-length is teased with early single ‘Love x3’, and will see them tour the UK and Europe early next year.

Sebastian from band says of the track: “It’s asking for us to experience love as a collective. It’s what can sustain us, and heal us as a society. We’re all in need of real connection. And we need music that speaks to us as individuals, as people who are fallible, and need help. Sometimes life can be a very tough place to be. Music can really help people open up.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

We Got Hope Carolina Manifest Multiverse Love x3 End The Suffering Tranquilo Hold Me Search Let Me Go

The band will play:

FEBRUARY

06 LAV : Lisboa ao Vivo – LISBON

07 Hard Club – PORTO

09 Escario Santander – SANTANDER

10 Sala Anden 56 – BURGOS, ES

12 Sala Custom – SEVILLE

14 Kursaal Auditorioa – SAN SEBASTIAN

15 Wiznik Center – MADRID

16 Razzmatazz 1 – BARCELONA

18 Ancienne Belgique – BRUSSELS

19 Paradiso – AMSTERDAM

20 Kantine – COLOGNE

22 Columbia Theater – BERLIN

23 Progresja – WARSAW

24 Palac Akropolis – PRAGUE

26 Arena Wien – VIENNA

28 La Trabendo – PARIS

MARCH

06 New Century Hall – MANCHESTER

08 HERE at Outernet – LONDON