Crystal Fighters have announced their fifth album with sunny new single ‘Love x3’

Crystal Fighters have announced their fifth album, ‘LIGHT +’.
Released via [PIAS] on 3rd November, the full-length is teased with early single ‘Love x3’, and will see them tour the UK and Europe early next year.
Sebastian from band says of the track: “It’s asking for us to experience love as a collective. It’s what can sustain us, and heal us as a society. We’re all in need of real connection. And we need music that speaks to us as individuals, as people who are fallible, and need help. Sometimes life can be a very tough place to be. Music can really help people open up.”
Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:
- We Got Hope
- Carolina
- Manifest
- Multiverse
- Love x3
- End The Suffering
- Tranquilo
- Hold Me
- Search
- Let Me Go
The band will play:
FEBRUARY
06 LAV : Lisboa ao Vivo – LISBON
07 Hard Club – PORTO
09 Escario Santander – SANTANDER
10 Sala Anden 56 – BURGOS, ES
12 Sala Custom – SEVILLE
14 Kursaal Auditorioa – SAN SEBASTIAN
15 Wiznik Center – MADRID
16 Razzmatazz 1 – BARCELONA
18 Ancienne Belgique – BRUSSELS
19 Paradiso – AMSTERDAM
20 Kantine – COLOGNE
22 Columbia Theater – BERLIN
23 Progresja – WARSAW
24 Palac Akropolis – PRAGUE
26 Arena Wien – VIENNA
28 La Trabendo – PARIS
MARCH
06 New Century Hall – MANCHESTER
08 HERE at Outernet – LONDON