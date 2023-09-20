Crystal Fighters have announced their fifth album with sunny new single ‘Love x3’

They've also confirmed a bunch of tour dates for next year.

Crystal Fighters have announced their fifth album, ‘LIGHT +’.

Released via [PIAS] on 3rd November, the full-length is teased with early single ‘Love x3’, and will see them tour the UK and Europe early next year.

Sebastian from band says of the track: “It’s asking for us to experience love as a collective. It’s what can sustain us, and heal us as a society. We’re all in need of real connection. And we need music that speaks to us as individuals, as people who are fallible, and need help. Sometimes life can be a very tough place to be. Music can really help people open up.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. We Got Hope
  2. Carolina
  3. Manifest
  4. Multiverse
  5. Love x3
  6. End The Suffering
  7. Tranquilo
  8. Hold Me
  9. Search
  10. Let Me Go

The band will play:

FEBRUARY
06 LAV : Lisboa ao Vivo – LISBON
07 Hard Club – PORTO
09 Escario Santander – SANTANDER
10 Sala Anden 56 – BURGOS, ES
12 Sala Custom – SEVILLE
14 Kursaal Auditorioa – SAN SEBASTIAN
15 Wiznik Center – MADRID
16 Razzmatazz 1 – BARCELONA
18 Ancienne Belgique – BRUSSELS
19 Paradiso – AMSTERDAM
20 Kantine – COLOGNE
22 Columbia Theater – BERLIN
23 Progresja – WARSAW
24 Palac Akropolis – PRAGUE
26 Arena Wien – VIENNA
28 La Trabendo – PARIS

MARCH
06 New Century Hall – MANCHESTER
08 HERE at Outernet – LONDON

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Flamingods have released a new anti-war song from their upcoming album - check out 'Dirty Money'
Music News
Mysie has released a new anthem of self-reliance, 'Double Dutch'
Music News
STONE have announced their second EP with a new song about finding positivity, 'If You Wanna'
READ MORE