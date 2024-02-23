CSS have booked their first UK tour in eleven years

CSS are back with a 20th anniversary tour.

The dates will make their first UK tour in eleven years, with the run aptly named the IT’S BEEN A NUMBER OF YEARS TOUR 2024.

“Even though we weren’t active for 20 years straight, it’s bananas to come back in 2024 to celebrate these two decades,” Lovefoxxx says. “I DJ often, and I am approached by fans who tell me how much “we’ve helped them figure out themselves”, “showed a way out” out of societal norms, and even “inspired them to be who they are” – which melts my heart because most of these fans are delicate queer, creative people.

“CSS always had this stance of not taking itself seriously and it is still true. We first got together because we wanted an excuse to live and work at the right time. We are deeply united by our sense of humour and our deep sisterhood and friendship. It’s so nice to know we touched some people and are still harvesting this love 20 years later.

“So since the cycle of life can’t be stopped and trends come back after 20 years: demand came and we are honoured to do a celebration tour. Sing the hits and non-hits. Jump around, make jokes, reconnect with this energy that only CSS delivers to us and give it a go, for the naive times, for the raw and crazy, to fall in love again in the clubs, once more!”

The tour will visit:

JUNE

22 Glasgow, UK @ Drygate

23 Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

24 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

25 Birmingham, UK @ XOYO

27 London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

28 Brighton, UK @ CHALK

29 Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford

30 Bristol, UK @ Bristol Sounds (Canons Marsh Amphitheatre)