New York alt-pop duo Cults have announced their fifth album, ‘To The Ghosts’

New York alt-pop duo Cults have announced a new album.

‘To The Ghosts’ is set for release on 26th July via Imperial, teased by their – multi-instrumentalists Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion – new single ‘Left My Keys’.

“It’s about growing up and feeling like you’re being left behind,” Madeline reveals. “You think you’re missing out on things and not accomplishing enough. You get a little bit older and realise you don’t care anymore. All those things you were worried about don’t matter. You become comfortable where you are. It’s freeing to let go of the feeling that you need to be a part of something.”

“It’s a bright spot,” Brian adds. “With this being To the Ghosts, ‘Left My Keys’ is dedicated to the ghost of your high school memories with an element of fondness.”

The band recently released their single, ‘Crybaby’; the group’s first release in two years, with production handled by Cults and their longtime collaborator Shane Stoneback.

Cults have also not long announced a run of live dates, including a headline North American tour starting on 1st August, an appearance at Lollapalooza, and dates supporting Vampire Weekend this autumn.

Cults will play:

AUGUST

1 Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale, PA

2 The Pyramid Scheme, Grand Rapids, MI

4 Lollapalooza, Chicago, IL

6 Fine Line, Minneapolis, MN

7 The Waiting Room, Omaha, NE

9 Marquis Theater, Denver, CO

10 Metro Music Hall, Salt Lake City, UT

12 The Crocodile, Seattle, WA

13 Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

15 Bimbo’s 365 Club, San Francisco, CA

16 The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA

17 The Fonda, Los Angeles, CA

18 Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ

20 Sons of Hermann Hall, Dallas, TX

21 Bronze Peacock, Houston, TX

22 The Parish Room, New Orleans, LA

24 Revolution Live, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

25 The Social, Orlando, FL

26 Masquerade, Atlanta, GA

28 Warsaw, Brooklyn, NY

SEPTEMBER

19 Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH *

20 The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park, Cincinnati, OH *

21 Everwise Amphitheatre, Indianapolis, IN *

23 Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Rochester Hills, MI *

24 Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON *

25 Place Bell, Laval, QE *

27 TD Garden, Boston, MA *

28 Mann Center for the Performing Arts, Philadelphia, PA *

30 The Anthem, Washington, DC *

OCTOBER

1 The Anthem, Washington, DC *

2 Ting Pavillion, Charlottesville, VA *

4 Amos’ Southend, Charlotte, NC

5 New Brookland Tavern, Columbia, SC

6 Music Farm, Charleston, SC

8 Live Oak Bank Pavilion, Wilmington, NC *

9 Red Hat Amphitheatre, Raleigh, NC *

11 Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN *

12 Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Atlanta, GA *

13 Rabbit Rabbit, Asheville, NC *

15 The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre, St. Augustine, FL *

17 Moody Center, Austin, TX *

* Supporting Vampire Weekend