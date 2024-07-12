Cults have shared ‘Hung The Moon’ from their upcoming album, ‘To the Ghosts’

Cults have released a new single, ‘Hung The Moon’.

It’s a cut from their fifth studio album, ‘To the Ghosts’, which will be released on 26th July accompanied by a tour that will feature stops in major cities such as London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin.

‘To the Ghosts’ marks the duo’s first release in two years, and saw them collaborating with long-time producer Shane Stoneback in Los Angeles.

“It has a Twin Peaks, roadhouse vibe,” one half of the duo, Brian Oblivion, explains. “It’s a sweet nursery rhyme set to an ominous tone. It goes back to the concept of growing up. Life doesn’t stop when you check all of the boxes; it gets crazier. There’s always possibility, adversity, and fun up ahead.”

The dates in full read:

AUGUST

1 Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale, PA, USA

2 The Pyramid Scheme, Grand Rapids, MI, USA

3 Official Lollapalooza Afterparty at Outset, Chicago, IL, USA

4 Lollapalooza, Chicago, IL, USA

6 Fine Line, Minneapolis, MN, USA

7 The Waiting Room, Omaha, NE, USA

9 Marquis Theater, Denver, CO, USA

10 Metro Music Hall, Salt Lake City, UT, USA

12 The Crocodile, Seattle, WA, USA

13 Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR, USA

15 Bimbo’s 365 Club, San Francisco, CA, USA

16 The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA, USA

17 The Fonda, Los Angeles, CA, USA

18 Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ, USA

20 Sons of Hermann Hall, Dallas, TX, USA

21 Bronze Peacock, Houston, TX, USA

22 Chelsea’s Live, Baton Rouge, LA, USA

24 Revolution Live, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, USA

25 The Social, Orlando, FL, USA

26 Masquerade, Atlanta, GA, USA

28 Warsaw, Brooklyn, NY, USA

SEPTEMBER

19 Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH, USA *

20 The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park, Cincinnati, OH, USA *

21 Everwise Amphitheatre, Indianapolis, IN, USA *

23 Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Rochester Hills, MI, USA *

24 Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON, Canada *

25 Place Bell, Laval, QE, Canada *

27 TD Garden, Boston, MA, USA *

28 Mann Center for the Performing Arts, Philadelphia, PA, USA *

30 The Anthem, Washington, DC, USA *

OCTOBER

1 The Anthem, Washington, DC, USA *

2 Ting Pavilion, Charlottesville, VA, USA *

4 Amos’ Southend, Charlotte, NC, USA

5 New Brookland Tavern, Columbia, SC, USA

6 Music Farm, Charleston, SC, USA

8 Live Oak Bank Pavilion, Wilmington, NC, USA *

9 Red Hat Amphitheatre, Raleigh, NC, USA *

11 Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN, USA *

12 Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Atlanta, GA, USA *

13 Rabbit Rabbit, Asheville, NC, USA *

15 The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre, St. Augustine, FL, USA *

17 Moody Center, Austin, TX, USA *

NOVEMBER

4 Manchester Academy 3, Manchester, UK

5 Electric Brixton, London, UK

6 Concorde2, Brighton, UK

8 Le Trabendo, Paris, France

9 Le 106, Rouen, France

10 Bitterzoet, Amsterdam, Netherlands

12 Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany

13 Metropol, Berlin, Germany

14 MeetFactory, Prague, Czech Republic

15 Niebo, Warsaw, Poland

* Supporting Vampire Weekend