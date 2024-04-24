Cults return with their first release in two years, ‘Crybaby’

New York alt-pop duo Cults have released their latest single, ‘Crybaby.’

The track marks the group’s first release in two years, with production handled by Cults and their longtime collaborator Shane Stoneback.

Discussing the new single, Cults explain, “‘Crybaby’ marks a new direction of exploration. We experimented with a lighter sound influenced by The Crystals, Joe Meek & Kraftwerk. A fun song but also a call out to both sides of codependency.”

Cults have also announced a run of live dates, including a headline North American tour starting on 1st August, an appearance at Lollapalooza, and dates supporting Vampire Weekend this autumn.

Cults will play:

AUGUST

1 Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale, PA

2 The Pyramid Scheme, Grand Rapids, MI

4 Lollapalooza, Chicago, IL

6 Fine Line, Minneapolis, MN

7 The Waiting Room, Omaha, NE

9 Marquis Theater, Denver, CO

10 Metro Music Hall, Salt Lake City, UT

12 The Crocodile, Seattle, WA

13 Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

15 Bimbo’s 365 Club, San Francisco, CA

16 The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA

17 The Fonda, Los Angeles, CA

18 Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ

20 Sons of Hermann Hall, Dallas, TX

21 Bronze Peacock, Houston, TX

22 The Parish Room, New Orleans, LA

24 Revolution Live, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

25 The Social, Orlando, FL

26 Masquerade, Atlanta, GA

28 Warsaw, Brooklyn, NY

SEPTEMBER

19 Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH *

20 The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park, Cincinnati, OH *

21 Everwise Amphitheatre, Indianapolis, IN *

23 Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Rochester Hills, MI *

24 Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON *

25 Place Bell, Laval, QE *

27 TD Garden, Boston, MA *

28 Mann Center for the Performing Arts, Philadelphia, PA *

30 The Anthem, Washington, DC *

OCTOBER

1 The Anthem, Washington, DC *

2 Ting Pavillion, Charlottesville, VA *

4 Amos’ Southend, Charlotte, NC

5 New Brookland Tavern, Columbia, SC

6 Music Farm, Charleston, SC

8 Live Oak Bank Pavilion, Wilmington, NC *

9 Red Hat Amphitheatre, Raleigh, NC *

11 Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN *

12 Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Atlanta, GA *

13 Rabbit Rabbit, Asheville, NC *

15 The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre, St. Augustine, FL *

17 Moody Center, Austin, TX *

* Supporting Vampire Weekend