d4vd has announced a huge summer headline run.

Titled the My House is Not a Home Tour, it’ll see the buzzy upstart playing his largest venues to date.

Taking in festivals including Boston Calling, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, it also features shows in London, Dublin and Manchester this coming July.

Earlier this month, d4vd released his latest single – which also gives the tour its name – ‘My House Is Not A Home’. A press release promises “more news on d4vd soon”.

The upcoming live dates read:

MAY

25 Boston Calling Music Festival, Boston, MA

JUNE

5 The Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

7 Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA

8 The Governors Ball Music Festival 2024, Queens, NY

12 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

14 Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta, GA

15 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, Manchester, TN

18 Emo’s Austin, Austin, TX

19 Southside Music Hall, Dallas, TX

21 Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO

22 The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT

25 Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA

27 The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

28 The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

JULY

7 KOKO, London, UK

9 The Academy, Dublin, IE

10 Academy 2, Manchester, UK

11 Le Trabendo, Paris, FR

13 GLORIA, Cologne, DE

14 Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL

16 Metropol, Berlin, DE

AUGUST

1-4 Lollapalooza Festival, Chicago, IL