Dagny embraces living loudly on her euphoric new single ‘Closet Disco Queen’
The Tromsø-born artist follows 'Dancefloor Erotica' with second taste of new record.
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Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The Tromsø-born artist follows 'Dancefloor Erotica' with second taste of new record.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The Newcastle artist will release her new six-track collection later this month.
Latest preview of upcoming 'Night At The Opera' EP arrives via Atlantic Records.
Josh Tillman returns with his second 2026 single.