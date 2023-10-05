Dallon Weekes has announced his second iDKHOW album, ‘Gloom Division’

It's set for release early next year.
Photo Credit: MANIC PROJECT

iDKHOW has announced a new album, ‘Gloom Division’.

The follow-up to debut ‘Razzmatazz’, Dallon Weekes’ new record will be released on 23rd February via Concord Records. He’s also shared a new video for ‘What Love?’.

“Writing has always been an outlet to exorcize your demons or difficult emotions,” Dallon explains, “but with GLOOM DIVISION I made a conscious effort to stop censoring myself when it comes to the subject material, or what I wanted to say.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. DOWNSIDE
  2. GLOOMTOWN BRATS
  3. INFATUATION
  4. WHAT LOVE?
  5. SPKOTHDVL
  6. SIXFT
  7. FIND ME
  8. KISS & TELL
  9. A LETTER
  10. SATANIC PANIC
  11. SUNNYSIDE
  12. iDIOTS OF Oz
SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Manic Street Preachers and Suede are hitting the road for a co-headline tour in summer 2024
Music News
Mike Shinoda is back with a new single, 'Already Over'
Music News
Miya Folick has shared 'What We Wanna' from new Apple series, The Buccaneers
READ MORE