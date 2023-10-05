Dallon Weekes has announced his second iDKHOW album, ‘Gloom Division’

iDKHOW has announced a new album, ‘Gloom Division’.
The follow-up to debut ‘Razzmatazz’, Dallon Weekes’ new record will be released on 23rd February via Concord Records. He’s also shared a new video for ‘What Love?’.
“Writing has always been an outlet to exorcize your demons or difficult emotions,” Dallon explains, “but with GLOOM DIVISION I made a conscious effort to stop censoring myself when it comes to the subject material, or what I wanted to say.”
Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:
- DOWNSIDE
- GLOOMTOWN BRATS
- INFATUATION
- WHAT LOVE?
- SPKOTHDVL
- SIXFT
- FIND ME
- KISS & TELL
- A LETTER
- SATANIC PANIC
- SUNNYSIDE
- iDIOTS OF Oz