Dallon Weekes has shared ‘Gloomtown Brats’ from his upcoming iDKHOW album

The full-length is set for release early next year.
Photo Credit: MANIC PROJECT

iDKHOW has released a new single, ‘Gloomtown Brats’.

It’s a track from his recently-announced new album, ‘Gloom Division’. The follow-up to debut ‘Razzmatazz’, Dallon Weekes’ new record will be released on 23rd February via Concord Records. He’s also not long shared the single ‘What Love?’.

“Writing has always been an outlet to exorcize your demons or difficult emotions,” Dallon explains, “but with GLOOM DIVISION I made a conscious effort to stop censoring myself when it comes to the subject material, or what I wanted to say.”

Check out the new single below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. DOWNSIDE
  2. GLOOMTOWN BRATS
  3. INFATUATION
  4. WHAT LOVE?
  5. SPKOTHDVL
  6. SIXFT
  7. FIND ME
  8. KISS & TELL
  9. A LETTER
  10. SATANIC PANIC
  11. SUNNYSIDE
  12. iDIOTS OF Oz
