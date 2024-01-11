Dallon Weekes has shared ‘Infatuation’ from his upcoming iDKHOW album

The full-length is set for release in February.
Photo Credit: MANIC PROJECT

iDKHOW has released a new single, ‘Infatuation’.

It’s a track from his upcoming new album, ‘Gloom Division’. The follow-up to debut ‘Razzmatazz’, Dallon Weekes’ new record will be released on 23rd February via Concord Records. He’s also not long shared the singles ‘Gloomtown Brats’ and ‘What Love?’.

“Writing has always been an outlet to exorcize your demons or difficult emotions,” Dallon explains, “but with GLOOM DIVISION I made a conscious effort to stop censoring myself when it comes to the subject material, or what I wanted to say.”

Check out the new single below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. DOWNSIDE
  2. GLOOMTOWN BRATS
  3. INFATUATION
  4. WHAT LOVE?
  5. SPKOTHDVL
  6. SIXFT
  7. FIND ME
  8. KISS & TELL
  9. A LETTER
  10. SATANIC PANIC
  11. SUNNYSIDE
  12. iDIOTS OF Oz
