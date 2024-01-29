iDKHOW has confirmed a new tour of the UK and Europe for summer

The new full-length is set for release in February.
Photo Credit: MANIC PROJECT

iDKHOW has announced a new tour.

It’s in support of upcoming new album, ‘Gloom Division’. The follow-up to debut ‘Razzmatazz’, Dallon Weekes’ new record will be released on 23rd February via Concord Records.

“Writing has always been an outlet to exorcize your demons or difficult emotions,” Dallon explains, “but with GLOOM DIVISION I made a conscious effort to stop censoring myself when it comes to the subject material, or what I wanted to say.”

The dates read:

JUNE
15 – Hradec Kralove, Rock For People Festival, Prague, CZ
16 – Hole 44, Berlin, DE
18 – Luxor, Cologne, DE
19 – AB, Brussels, BE
21 – Southside Festival, Neuhausen ob Eck, DE
22 – Kesselhaus, Wiesbaden, DE
23 – Hurricane Festival, Scheessel, DE
25 – Melkweg Max, Amsterdam, NL
26 – Les Etoiles, Paris, FR
28 – SWX, Bristol, UK
29 – O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK
30 – SWG3, Glasgow, UK

JULY
02 – O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK
03 – Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, UK

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. DOWNSIDE
  2. GLOOMTOWN BRATS
  3. INFATUATION
  4. WHAT LOVE?
  5. SPKOTHDVL
  6. SIXFT
  7. FIND ME
  8. KISS & TELL
  9. A LETTER
  10. SATANIC PANIC
  11. SUNNYSIDE
  12. iDIOTS OF Oz
