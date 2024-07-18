Damon Albarn (and his natty hat) has received an honorary degree from University of Exeter

Damon Albarn has received an honorary degree from the University of Exeter in recognition of his contributions to music and environmental causes.

The ceremony took place yesterday (17th July), where the Blur frontman was presented with the degree to celebrate his “creativity, innovation, and commitment to environmental causes.” The university also acknowledged “the impact of his diverse talents and innovative spirit, and the way he has continuously pushed the boundaries of contemporary music, opera, composition, and collaboration.”

During his acceptance speech, Albarn reflected on the significance of the occasion, saying, “The last time I came to Exeter was to receive my driving theory certificate. So this is somewhat of an elevation.” He went on to congratulate the other graduates and their families, adding, “My daughter graduated last week and it’s such an amazing day when you see your child walk up there and receive their degree.”

Offering words of advice to the new graduates, Albarn said, “Obviously congratulations to all the students too, may you forge wonderful careers. Don’t believe in anything until you really know in your heart that it’s worth your belief. These days, there are so many ways for a single fact to become so fragmented and distorted that it’s kind of insane.” He concluded with: “What I really want to say is trust in your instincts and don’t take no for an answer. Be open-minded and go out there and do great things.”