David Duchovny is going to headline London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

David Duchovny has announced a one-night-only UK show.

The gig will see the X-Files actor headline London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on 27th July, while he’s over for Latitude Festival.

Latitude will take place at Henham Park from 25th-28th July, with further sets from the likes of Duran Duran, Keane, London Grammar, Khruangbin, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Orbital.

“I wouldn’t go about imitating anyone,” he says of his latest album ‘Gestureland’, released in 2021. “But for me it’s about classic rock, the British Invasion, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Aimee Mann – you fall in love with certain sounds.”

“I always get such a kick playing live,” he adds. “We make our show into a whole evening, and take people on a journey. I can’t wait to do a version of this album for a tour.”

Tickets are on sale now.