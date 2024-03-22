Dead Freights have released a new single.

‘Shot Girl Summer’ – which follows on from recent drops ‘How Much To Call My Daddy’ and ‘Call Me On The Wildside’ – is taken from the indie-rock band’s debut EP ‘The Fury Tape’, out today (Friday, 22nd March) via 25 Hour Convenience Store.

Singer and guitarist Charlie James says: “It’s the riff that Graham Coxon never wrote. When we recorded this I didn’t have long to write the lyrics. I heard about the Shot Girl Summer phenomenon on the radio that morning and thought, ‘Right. Sex, dead queens, and rotten meat, let’s start with that’.”

Label boss Gary Powell, of The Libertines, adds: “The Dead Freights are a unique beast, in that they have taken all of the ‘best bits’ that influence them musically and otherworld creatively, to produce a body of work that encapsulates whom they are as individuals and as a band. It is an absolute pleasure to not only sign them to my label 25 Hour Convenience Store because of the their creative brilliance but also to produce them – and there was no better backdrop for this than our own Albion Room Studios.”

