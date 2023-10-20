Dead Poet Society have announced their second album ‘FISSION’ with two new singles

Check out ‘I hope you hate me.’ and ‘How could I love you?’.
Photo Credit: Chandler Moyer

Dead Poet Society have announced their new album ‘FISSION’.

Set for release 26th January via Spinefarm, the record is teased by two new singles, ‘I hope you hate me.’ and ‘How could I love you?’.

It’s a record that frontman Jack Underkofler says takes “a microscopic and broad look at the events that changed who we are.”

Check out the singles below; the Los Angeles quartet are also touring the release in the UK early next year:

MARCH
13 UK Bristol Thekla
14 UK Birmingham O2 Institute 2
16 UK Leeds Brudenell Social Club
17 UK Glasgow King Tuts
19 UK Manchester Rebellion
20 UK London Scala
22 UK Belfast Limelight 2
23 IRE Dublin Whelans

