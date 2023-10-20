Dead Poet Society have announced their second album ‘FISSION’ with two new singles

Dead Poet Society have announced their new album ‘FISSION’.

Set for release 26th January via Spinefarm, the record is teased by two new singles, ‘I hope you hate me.’ and ‘How could I love you?’.

It’s a record that frontman Jack Underkofler says takes “a microscopic and broad look at the events that changed who we are.”

Check out the singles below; the Los Angeles quartet are also touring the release in the UK early next year:

MARCH

13 UK Bristol Thekla

14 UK Birmingham O2 Institute 2

16 UK Leeds Brudenell Social Club

17 UK Glasgow King Tuts

19 UK Manchester Rebellion

20 UK London Scala

22 UK Belfast Limelight 2

23 IRE Dublin Whelans