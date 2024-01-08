Dead Poet Society back doing what you want with their new single, ‘My Condition’

Dead Poet Society have released a new single, ‘My Condition’.

It’s the latest cut from their new album ‘FISSION’, set for release on 26th January via Spinefarm.

Commenting on the track, frontman Jack Underkofler says: “This song took years to write and it’s one of our favorites. It’s about knowing that nothing matters, so might as well go for what brings you fulfillment and do what you want.”

Check out the single below; the Los Angeles quartet are also touring the release in the UK soon:

MARCH

13 UK Bristol Thekla

14 UK Birmingham O2 Institute 2

16 UK Leeds Brudenell Social Club

17 UK Glasgow King Tuts

19 UK Manchester Rebellion

20 UK London Scala

22 UK Belfast Limelight 2

23 IRE Dublin Whelans