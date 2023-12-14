Dead Pony have announced their debut album.
‘Ignore This’ is set for release on 5th April via LAB/Seeker Records, and alongside the news, the band have revealed two new videos for ‘About Love’ and ‘COBRA’.
“As a band, we’ve experienced an awful lot of being ignored,” says Blair Crichton. “We really don’t like that. So we set about making a debut LP so good that people had to pay attention. It’s a record that literally dares people to ‘Ignore THIS…’”
Check out the videos below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:
- the antagonist is ignorance
- IGNORE THIS
- MK Nothing
- AWOL
- About Love
- myself
- COBRA
- MANA
- I might die.
- tedious and bleak
- RAINBOWS
- Bad Girlfriend
- X-Rated
- White Rabbit
- Faces On The Wall
- Motor City Mad Man