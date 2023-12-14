Dead Pony have announced their debut album.

‘Ignore This’ is set for release on 5th April via LAB/Seeker Records, and alongside the news, the band have revealed two new videos for ‘About Love’ and ‘COBRA’.

“As a band, we’ve experienced an awful lot of being ignored,” says Blair Crichton. “We really don’t like that. So we set about making a debut LP so good that people had to pay attention. It’s a record that literally dares people to ‘Ignore THIS…’”

Check out the videos below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: