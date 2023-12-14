Dead Pony have announced their debut album, ‘Ignore This’

"It’s a record that literally dares people to ‘Ignore THIS…’"
PHOTO CREDIT: DEREK BREMNER

Dead Pony have announced their debut album.

‘Ignore This’ is set for release on 5th April via LAB/Seeker Records, and alongside the news, the band have revealed two new videos for ‘About Love’ and ‘COBRA’.

“As a band, we’ve experienced an awful lot of being ignored,” says Blair Crichton. “We really don’t like that. So we set about making a debut LP so good that people had to pay attention. It’s a record that literally dares people to ‘Ignore THIS…’”

Check out the videos below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. the antagonist is ignorance
  2. IGNORE THIS
  3. MK Nothing
  4. AWOL
  5. About Love
  6. myself
  7. COBRA
  8. MANA
  9. I might die.
  10. tedious and bleak
  11. RAINBOWS
  12. Bad Girlfriend
  13. X-Rated
  14. White Rabbit
  15. Faces On The Wall
  16. Motor City Mad Man

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Features
Hype List 2024: Sekou: "You have to work, work, work for everything that you have"
Features
Hype List 2024: NewDad: "People should be allowed to be fucking angry"
Features
Hype List 2024: Nieve Ella: "I'm finding myself properly, and it's so cool to feel that"
READ MORE