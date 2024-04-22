Dead Pony have announced a new headline tour for December

Tickets go on sale from Friday 26th April.
PHOTO CREDIT: DEREK BREMNER

Dead Pony have announced a new headline tour.

The dates are in support of their recent album ‘Ignore This’, which came out earlier this month via LAB/Seeker Records.

“As a band, we’ve experienced an awful lot of being ignored,” guitarist and lead composer Blair Crichton says of their debut. “We really don’t like that. So we set about making a debut LP so good that people had to pay attention. It’s a record that literally dares people to ‘Ignore THIS…’”

Catch them live at the following:

DECEMBER
3 The Leadmill 2, Sheffield
5 Bodega, Nottingham
6 The Garage, London
7 O2 Institute 3, Birmingham
9 Exchange, Bristol
10 The Deaf Institute, Manchester
11 The Key Club, Leeds

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. the antagonist is ignorance
  2. IGNORE THIS
  3. MK Nothing
  4. AWOL
  5. About Love
  6. myself
  7. COBRA
  8. MANA
  9. I might die.
  10. tedious and bleak
  11. RAINBOWS
  12. Bad Girlfriend
  13. X-Rated
  14. White Rabbit
  15. Faces On The Wall
  16. Motor City Mad Man

