Dead Pony have announced a new headline tour for December

Dead Pony have announced a new headline tour.
The dates are in support of their recent album ‘Ignore This’, which came out earlier this month via LAB/Seeker Records.
“As a band, we’ve experienced an awful lot of being ignored,” guitarist and lead composer Blair Crichton says of their debut. “We really don’t like that. So we set about making a debut LP so good that people had to pay attention. It’s a record that literally dares people to ‘Ignore THIS…’”
Catch them live at the following:
DECEMBER
3 The Leadmill 2, Sheffield
5 Bodega, Nottingham
6 The Garage, London
7 O2 Institute 3, Birmingham
9 Exchange, Bristol
10 The Deaf Institute, Manchester
11 The Key Club, Leeds
The album’s full tracklisting reads:
- the antagonist is ignorance
- IGNORE THIS
- MK Nothing
- AWOL
- About Love
- myself
- COBRA
- MANA
- I might die.
- tedious and bleak
- RAINBOWS
- Bad Girlfriend
- X-Rated
- White Rabbit
- Faces On The Wall
- Motor City Mad Man