Dead Pony have announced a new headline tour for December

Dead Pony have announced a new headline tour.

The dates are in support of their recent album ‘Ignore This’, which came out earlier this month via LAB/Seeker Records.

“As a band, we’ve experienced an awful lot of being ignored,” guitarist and lead composer Blair Crichton says of their debut. “We really don’t like that. So we set about making a debut LP so good that people had to pay attention. It’s a record that literally dares people to ‘Ignore THIS…’”

Catch them live at the following:

DECEMBER

3 The Leadmill 2, Sheffield

5 Bodega, Nottingham

6 The Garage, London

7 O2 Institute 3, Birmingham

9 Exchange, Bristol

10 The Deaf Institute, Manchester

11 The Key Club, Leeds

The album’s full tracklisting reads: