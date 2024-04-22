DEADLETTER have announced their debut album with lead single ‘Mere Mortal’

DEADLETTER have announced their debut album, ‘Hysterical Strength’.

The full-length is set for release on 13th September via SO Recordings, with the news arriving alongside lead single ‘Mere Mortal’ and a bunch of UK and EU headline tour dates.

Lead singer Zac Lawrence says of the song: “Though Mere Mortal was written in the wake of personal tragedy, its intention is not to convey the sentiment of subjective grief, but to act as an undoubtedly relatable tale of loss and longing for all those who themselves have been faced with and have had to navigate the confusing, painful landscape that bereavement leaves one confronted by.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Credit To Treason More Heat! Mother Bygones A Haunting It Flies Hysterical Strength Relieved Deus Ex Machina Practise Whilst You Preach Mere Mortal Auntie Christ

The tour will visit:

OCTOBER

11 Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing, FR

12 La Maroquinerie, Paris, FR

14 Les Abbatoirs, Cognac, FR

16 Cafe Berlin, Madrid, ESP

17 Razz 3, Barcelona, ESP

19 Covo, Bologna, IT

20 Arci Belleza, Milan, IT

22 Exil, Zurich, CH

23 Strom, Munich, DE

24 Arena, Vienna, AUT

25 Bike Jesus, Prague, CZ

26 Frannz, Berlin, DE

28 Molotow, Hamburg, DE

29 Gebaude 9, Cologne, DE

30 Trix, Antwerp, BE

31 Les Primeurs de Massy, Massy, FR

NOVEMBER

02 Doornroosje, Nijmegen, NL

03 Rotown, Rotterdam, NL

04 Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam, NL

06 Thekla, Bristol, UK

07 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

08 Band on the Wall, Manchester, UK

09 Stylus LUU, Leeds, UK

10 St Lukes, Glasgow, UK

12 The Cluny, Newcastle, UK

13 Crookes Social Club, Sheffield, UK

14 Chalk, Brighton, UK

16 Electric Brixton, London, UK