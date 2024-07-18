DEADLETTER have shared a new video for their latest single, ‘Relieved’

DEADLETTER have unveiled a video for their new single ‘Relieved’.

It’s the latest track from their upcoming debut album ‘Hysterical Strength’, set for release on 13th September via SO Recordings, and follows the lead single ‘Mere Mortal’, and subsequent release ‘Mother’.

Lead singer Zac Lawrence says: “Ever been collared by the most bizarre person in a smoking area and wondered how to escape? Too polite to simply turn your back on said oddball? Relieved is about this very British problem of over-minding one’s manners and the inability to remove oneself from an encounter that oozes discomfort.”

Check it out below.

In support of the album release, DEADLETTER have also announced a series of UK instore performances.

SEPTEMBER

13 Resident, Brighton, UK

15 Rough Trade, Liverpool, UK

18 Rough Trade, Bristol, UK

21 Rough Trade East, London, UK