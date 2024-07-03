DEADLETTER try to escape an oddball with their new single ‘Relieved’, from their upcoming debut album

DEADLETTER have shared a new single, ‘Relieved’.

It’s the latest cut from their debut album, ‘Hysterical Strength’. The full-length is set for release on 13th September via SO Recordings featuring earlier singles ‘Mother’ and ‘Mere Mortal’, and followed by a bunch of UK and EU headline tour dates.

Lead singer Zac Lawrence says of the song: “Ever been collared by the most bizarre person in a smoking area and wondered how to escape? Too polite to simply turn your back on said oddball? Relieved is about this very British problem of over-minding one’s manners and the inability to remove oneself from an encounter that oozes discomfort.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Credit To Treason More Heat! Mother Bygones A Haunting It Flies Hysterical Strength Relieved Deus Ex Machina Practise Whilst You Preach Mere Mortal Auntie Christ

The tour will visit:

OCTOBER

11 Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing, FR

12 La Maroquinerie, Paris, FR

14 Les Abbatoirs, Cognac, FR

16 Cafe Berlin, Madrid, ESP

17 Razz 3, Barcelona, ESP

19 Covo, Bologna, IT

20 Arci Belleza, Milan, IT

22 Exil, Zurich, CH

23 Strom, Munich, DE

24 Arena, Vienna, AUT

25 Bike Jesus, Prague, CZ

26 Frannz, Berlin, DE

28 Molotow, Hamburg, DE

29 Gebaude 9, Cologne, DE

30 Trix, Antwerp, BE

31 Les Primeurs de Massy, Massy, FR

NOVEMBER

02 Doornroosje, Nijmegen, NL

03 Rotown, Rotterdam, NL

04 Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam, NL

06 Thekla, Bristol, UK

07 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

08 Band on the Wall, Manchester, UK

09 Stylus LUU, Leeds, UK

10 St Lukes, Glasgow, UK

12 The Cluny, Newcastle, UK

13 Crookes Social Club, Sheffield, UK

14 Chalk, Brighton, UK

16 Electric Brixton, London, UK