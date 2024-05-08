Deap Vally have announced a new EP ahead of the UK and Europe leg of their farewell tour

Los Angeles-based duo Deap Vally have announced a new EP.
The band – who have also not-long released a re-recorded version of their debut LP, ‘SISTRIONIX 2.0’, on their own Deap Vally Records – will share ‘(ep)ilogue‘ on 24th May. They’ve also dropped new single ‘It’s My World’.
Their last-ever tour of the UK and Europe will take place this May/June, visiting:
MAY
20 LISBON, LAV – Lisboa Au Vivo
21 MADRID, La Boite
22 BARCELONA, Razzmatazz 2
24 PARIS, La Maroquinerie
26 COLOGNE, Blue Shell
28 STOCKHOLM, Bar Brooklyn (Debaser)
29 COPENHAGEN, Hotel Cecil
30 BERLIN, Cassiopeia
31 SINT-NIKLAAS, Belgium, De Casino
JUNE
1 AMSTERDAM, Bitterzoet
3 BRIGHTON, Concorde 2
4 NOTTINGHAM, Rescue Rooms
5 MANCHESTER, Deaf Institute
6 GLASGOW, King Tut’s
8 LONDON, EartH
9 BRISTOL, Thekla