Deap Vally have announced a new EP ahead of the UK and Europe leg of their farewell tour

Their last-ever tour of the UK and Europe will take place this May/June.

Los Angeles-based duo Deap Vally have announced a new EP.

The band – who have also not-long released a re-recorded version of their debut LP, ‘SISTRIONIX 2.0’, on their own Deap Vally Records – will share ‘(ep)ilogue‘ on 24th May. They’ve also dropped new single ‘It’s My World’.

Their last-ever tour of the UK and Europe will take place this May/June, visiting:

MAY
20 LISBON, LAV – Lisboa Au Vivo
21 MADRID, La Boite
22 BARCELONA, Razzmatazz 2
24 PARIS, La Maroquinerie
26 COLOGNE, Blue Shell
28 STOCKHOLM, Bar Brooklyn (Debaser)
29 COPENHAGEN, Hotel Cecil
30 BERLIN, Cassiopeia
31 SINT-NIKLAAS, Belgium, De Casino

JUNE
1 AMSTERDAM, Bitterzoet
3 BRIGHTON, Concorde 2
4 NOTTINGHAM, Rescue Rooms
5 MANCHESTER, Deaf Institute
6 GLASGOW, King Tut’s
8 LONDON, EartH
9 BRISTOL, Thekla

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Gurriers have announced their debut album, 'Come and See'
Music News
Eades are celebrating having fun with their mates on new single, 'Liquid Gold'
Music News
Saloon Dion are teasing an upcoming project with their new single, 'Struck'
READ MORE