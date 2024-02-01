Deap Vally have announced the UK and Europe leg of their farewell tour

Los Angeles-based duo Deap Vally have announced a farewell tour.
The band have also just release a re-recorded version of their debut LP and final release, ‘SISTRIONIX 2.0’, on their own Deap Vally Records.
The new double LP includes demos, previously unreleased covers, re-recordings of limited release b-sides and rarities and more.
Their last-ever tour of the UK and Europe will take place this May/June, visiting:
MAY
20 LISBON, LAV – Lisboa Au Vivo
21 MADRID, La Boite
22 BARCELONA, Razzmatazz 2
24 PARIS, La Maroquinerie
26 COLOGNE, Blue Shell
28 STOCKHOLM, Bar Brooklyn (Debaser)
29 COPENHAGEN, Hotel Cecil
30 BERLIN, Cassiopeia
31 SINT-NIKLAAS, Belgium, De Casino
JUNE
1 AMSTERDAM, Bitterzoet
3 BRIGHTON, Concorde 2
4 NOTTINGHAM, Rescue Rooms
5 MANCHESTER, Deaf Institute
6 GLASGOW, King Tut’s
8 LONDON, EartH
9 BRISTOL, Thekla