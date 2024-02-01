Deap Vally have announced the UK and Europe leg of their farewell tour

Los Angeles-based duo Deap Vally have announced a farewell tour.

The band have also just release a re-recorded version of their debut LP and final release, ‘SISTRIONIX 2.0’, on their own Deap Vally Records.

The new double LP includes demos, previously unreleased covers, re-recordings of limited release b-sides and rarities and more.

Their last-ever tour of the UK and Europe will take place this May/June, visiting:

MAY

20 LISBON, LAV – Lisboa Au Vivo

21 MADRID, La Boite

22 BARCELONA, Razzmatazz 2

24 PARIS, La Maroquinerie

26 COLOGNE, Blue Shell

28 STOCKHOLM, Bar Brooklyn (Debaser)

29 COPENHAGEN, Hotel Cecil

30 BERLIN, Cassiopeia

31 SINT-NIKLAAS, Belgium, De Casino

JUNE

1 AMSTERDAM, Bitterzoet

3 BRIGHTON, Concorde 2

4 NOTTINGHAM, Rescue Rooms

5 MANCHESTER, Deaf Institute

6 GLASGOW, King Tut’s

8 LONDON, EartH

9 BRISTOL, Thekla