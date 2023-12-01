Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service are teasing a London show for next summer

Death Cab For Cutie have announced a new batch of dates with The Postal Service.

The shows will see them both performing albums in full – The Postal Service’s ‘Give Up’ and Death Cab For Cutie’s ‘Transatlanticism’ – and include a to-be-announced London show for summer 2024.

Lead vocalist and guitarist Ben Gibbard says: “I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

The details are:

APRIL

23 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

24 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

26 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh

29 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

30 – Columbus, OH – The Schottenstein Center

MAY

2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

3 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

6 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

7 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

9 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Venue TBA

12 – Boise, ID – Idaho Central Arena

14 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

15 – Portland, OR – Moda Center



Date TBD – London, UK – Venue TBA

Death Cab recently released new single ‘An Arrow in the Wall’, which arrived alongside a b-side remix from CHVRCHES. Check out the two tracks below.