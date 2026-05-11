Debbii Dawson takes aim at “supervillains everywhere” on her new single, 'Where Have All The Good Men Gone?'
It's the title-track of a new EP arriving in June.
Debbii Dawson has announced her new EP 'Where Have All The Good Men Gone?', due for release on 26th June via RCA Records.
The announcement arrives alongside the record’s title track, which was co-written with Joel Little and arrives with a self-directed visual from Dawson.
Speaking about the song, Dawson says: “Everyday I watch the news and think, 'wow this is terrible.' And every day seems worse than the day before. I find myself wondering if there are any good people left on this planet, why am I seeing supervillains everywhere I turn? I was binging Smallville at the time, wishing that Superman would swoop in and save the day.
“That’s the headspace I was in when I met up with Joel Little at his home in Los Angeles. I found a spiderweb in my car, but no spider, so I took an Uber to his house just to be safe. We wrote the song pretty quick because he had a flight to Middle Earth, also known as New Zealand, to catch.”
She continues: “I wanted to write about our grim reality in a non-emo way. I hope this song shakes listeners up a bit and causes action. Good people are hard to come by these days, but if we each try to be the good we’re so desperately looking for, we just might have a chance.”
Dawson first gained wider attention following her appearance on America’s Got Talent in 2022, where she performed ABBA’s 'Dancing Queen'. Since then, she’s released the EPs 'Learning' and 'How To Be Human', and has toured with artists including Orville Peck, Suki Waterhouse, Role Model and The Beaches.
The announcement arrives alongside the record’s title track, which was co-written with Joel Little and arrives with a self-directed visual from Dawson.
Speaking about the song, Dawson says: “Everyday I watch the news and think, 'wow this is terrible.' And every day seems worse than the day before. I find myself wondering if there are any good people left on this planet, why am I seeing supervillains everywhere I turn? I was binging Smallville at the time, wishing that Superman would swoop in and save the day.
“That’s the headspace I was in when I met up with Joel Little at his home in Los Angeles. I found a spiderweb in my car, but no spider, so I took an Uber to his house just to be safe. We wrote the song pretty quick because he had a flight to Middle Earth, also known as New Zealand, to catch.”
She continues: “I wanted to write about our grim reality in a non-emo way. I hope this song shakes listeners up a bit and causes action. Good people are hard to come by these days, but if we each try to be the good we’re so desperately looking for, we just might have a chance.”
Dawson first gained wider attention following her appearance on America’s Got Talent in 2022, where she performed ABBA’s 'Dancing Queen'. Since then, she’s released the EPs 'Learning' and 'How To Be Human', and has toured with artists including Orville Peck, Suki Waterhouse, Role Model and The Beaches.
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