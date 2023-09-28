Debby Friday has shared a new single ahead of her upcoming UK tour dates – check out ‘let u in’

Debby Friday has released a new single, ‘let u in’.
The track was recorded while she was touring her latest album ‘Good Luck’, out now via Sub Pop, and arrives ahead of her upcoming tour dates, which include dates in Manchester, Brighton and London.
The details are:
OCTOBER
27 Chicago, IL – Sanctum @ Thalia Hall
NOVEMBER
03 Manchester, UK – Homobloc @ Yes Pink Room
04 Brighton, UK – Mutations Festival
07 Oslo, NO – BLA
08 Copenhagen, DK – Rust
09 Stockholm, SE – Brooklyn Bar
10 London, UK – Thirdman London
11 London, UK – Pitchfork London (@ Roundhouse)
15 Brussels, BE – Fifty Lab
DECEMBER
13 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
14 Montréal, QC – Le Ritz
Check out the single below.