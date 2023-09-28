Debby Friday has shared a new single ahead of her upcoming UK tour dates – check out ‘let u in’

Debby Friday has released a new single, ‘let u in’.

The track was recorded while she was touring her latest album ‘Good Luck’, out now via Sub Pop, and arrives ahead of her upcoming tour dates, which include dates in Manchester, Brighton and London.

The details are:

OCTOBER

27 Chicago, IL – Sanctum @ Thalia Hall

NOVEMBER

03 Manchester, UK – Homobloc @ Yes Pink Room

04 Brighton, UK – Mutations Festival

07 Oslo, NO – BLA

08 Copenhagen, DK – Rust

09 Stockholm, SE – Brooklyn Bar

10 London, UK – Thirdman London

11 London, UK – Pitchfork London (@ Roundhouse)

15 Brussels, BE – Fifty Lab

DECEMBER

13 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

14 Montréal, QC – Le Ritz

Check out the single below.