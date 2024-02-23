Declan McKenna is going to be getting crafty on Blue Peter

Declan McKenna is putting in an appearance on Blue Peter.

The TV spot is in support of the Dork cover star’s third album, ‘What Happened To The Beach’, which arrived earlier this month and will be accompanied by a headline tour that kicks off in March.

His episode will air live from 5pm GMT (Friday 23rd February) on CBBC and BBC iPlayer, with Declan both getting involved in the arts and crafts segment, and performing his track ‘Nothing Works’.

Check out the single below, and keep an eye out for Declan on the telly this afternoon.