Declan McKenna has shared a new single, and the tracklisting for ‘What Happened To The Beach’

Declan McKenna has released a new single, ‘Elevator Hum’.

It’s the latest single from the Dork cover star’s third album, ‘What Happened To The Beach’, set to arrive on 9th February 2024 accompanied by a headline tour that kicks off in March.

Of the single, he explains: “Elevator Hum was a tune that came in the latter stages of my first trip to LA working on the album with Luca. He threw the chords down and the riff fell into my hands. It’s a song that felt like it captured some nostalgic essence of friendship as we built a relationship through creating music together. The freedom and playfulness of the lyrics, and the gentle but fun glide of the track, take me back to being a kid in a way.”

Working with producer Gianluca Buccellati (Arlo Parks, Lana Del Rey), the album marks a new approach for Declan. “In the past few years there has been a bit of weight behind making music,” he says. “I wanted to open up and not worry about things so much. I was putting a lot of pressure on myself in the past when I just needed to drop the intensity a bit and have some fun.”

Check out the single below; the album’s tracklisting reads: Wobble, Elevator Hum, I Write The News, Sympathy, Mulholland’s Dinner And Wine, Breath Of Light, Nothing Works/ The Phantom Buzz (Kick In), Honest Test, Mezzanine, It’s An Act, 4 More Years.