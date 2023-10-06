Declan McKenna puts on his dancing shoes for his new ‘Nothing Works’ video

Declan McKenna has released a new video for ‘Nothing Works’.

It’s the latest single from his third album, ‘What Happened To The Beach’, set to arrive on 9th February 2024 accompanied by a headline tour that kicks off in March.

Working with producer Gianluca Buccellati (Arlo Parks, Lana Del Rey), the album marks a new approach for Declan. “In the past few years there has been a bit of weight behind making music,” he says. “I wanted to open up and not worry about things so much. I was putting a lot of pressure on myself in the past when I just needed to drop the intensity a bit and have some fun.”

Check out the single below.

The tour will visit:

MARCH

23 Great Hall, Cardiff University

24 UEA, Norwich

25 O2 City Hall, Newcastle

27 O2 Academy, Glasgow

29 O2 Academy, Sheffield

APRIL

1 Ulster Hall, Belfast

2 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

5 O2 Apollo, Manchester

8 De Montfort Hall, Leicester

9 Beacon, Bristol

10 The Halls, Wolverhampton

12 Alexandra Palace, London

13 Brighton Centre, Brighton

14 O2 Academy, Bournemouth