Declan McKenna puts on his dancing shoes for his new ‘Nothing Works’ video

Declan's new full-length is set to arrive on 9th February 2024.

Declan McKenna has released a new video for ‘Nothing Works’.

It’s the latest single from his third album, ‘What Happened To The Beach’, set to arrive on 9th February 2024 accompanied by a headline tour that kicks off in March.

Working with producer Gianluca Buccellati (Arlo Parks, Lana Del Rey), the album marks a new approach for Declan. “In the past few years there has been a bit of weight behind making music,” he says. “I wanted to open up and not worry about things so much. I was putting a lot of pressure on myself in the past when I just needed to drop the intensity a bit and have some fun.”

The tour will visit:

MARCH
23 Great Hall, Cardiff University
24 UEA, Norwich
25 O2 City Hall, Newcastle
27 O2 Academy, Glasgow
29 O2 Academy, Sheffield

APRIL
1 Ulster Hall, Belfast
2 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin
5 O2 Apollo, Manchester
8 De Montfort Hall, Leicester
9 Beacon, Bristol
10 The Halls, Wolverhampton
12 Alexandra Palace, London
13 Brighton Centre, Brighton
14 O2 Academy, Bournemouth

