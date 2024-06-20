Former Dork cover star Declan McKenna is going on tour with former Dork cover star Sabrina Carpenter later this year

Declan also has a run of UK headline dates through July and August.
Photo Credit: Derek Bremner

Declan McKenna is going to support Sabrina Carpenter on her upcoming US headline tour.

The dates are to promote Sabrina’s upcoming album ‘Short n’ Sweet’, due this summer, with Declan’s third album ‘What Happened To The Beach’ having arrived last year.

Declan will support Sabrina at the following:

NOVEMBER
1 Denver, CO at Ball Arena
2 Salt Lake City, UT at Delta Center
4 Vancouver, BC at Pacific Coliseum
6 Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena
7 Portland, OR at Moda Center
9 San Francisco, CA at Chase Center
10 San Diego, CA at Pechanga Arena
13 Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center
15 Los Angeles, CA at Cryto.com Arena

Declan also has a run of UK headline dates through July and August.

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Nieve Ella tackles imposter syndrome with her new single 'Sugarcoated'
Music News
London newcomers Alien Chicks have shared their anxiety-ridden new single 'Curtains Up', from their upcoming debut EP
Music News
DFA Records duo Mermaid Chunky have announced their debut album, 'slif slaf slof'
READ MORE