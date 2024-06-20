Former Dork cover star Declan McKenna is going on tour with former Dork cover star Sabrina Carpenter later this year

Declan McKenna is going to support Sabrina Carpenter on her upcoming US headline tour.

The dates are to promote Sabrina’s upcoming album ‘Short n’ Sweet’, due this summer, with Declan’s third album ‘What Happened To The Beach’ having arrived last year.

Declan will support Sabrina at the following:

NOVEMBER

1 Denver, CO at Ball Arena

2 Salt Lake City, UT at Delta Center

4 Vancouver, BC at Pacific Coliseum

6 Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena

7 Portland, OR at Moda Center

9 San Francisco, CA at Chase Center

10 San Diego, CA at Pechanga Arena

13 Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center

15 Los Angeles, CA at Cryto.com Arena

Declan also has a run of UK headline dates through July and August.